Fifth Positive Case Confirmed In Midland County

WSGW Morning Team Show: March 23, 2020 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
Mar 23, 2020 @ 5:49am

It’s the start of the final full week in March on the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

Neil Diamond has a Special Message in Song to Fight Coronavirus

 

 

“Quarantine Cakes”

Bakery's 'Quarantine Cakes' say 'wash your hands,' 'don't touch your face'

 

 

CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION: Important Links, Closings, Cancellations, Postponements

 

 

 

This is the FINAL WEEK to Enter!   Deadline is March 27!    You can enter more than once!   Good Luck!

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Kenny Rogers “Lucille“.   Kenny died last Friday at age 81.   This was his first solo hit song from 1977.

 

