WSGW Morning Team Show: March 22, 2022 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The NCAA “Cheerleader Saves the Day” Moment now includes a T-Shirt (runs 3:52)…..
*************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Not so fast on the change to “permanent time” in the United States (runs
after the 7:30 news with a podcast segment posted by 8am
An original prototype for Atari’s Home Pong video game system is auctioned…..
(Photo courtesy of RR Auctions)
Man tries to steal 70 ton crane…..
(Chilton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
DEADLINE TO ENTER is MARCH 25
Your Chance to Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to a Participating Business
Mid-Michigan Home Improvement Contest presented by HBA of Saginaw Home and Garden Show
****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
Wake Up Song of the Day: Buffalo Springfield “For What It’s Worth“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1967, Buffalo Springfield had its hit with this song. The group was only together for three years, but most members went on to better success, include notable members Stephen Stills and Neil Young.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page