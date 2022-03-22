      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: March 22, 2022 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Mar 22, 2022 @ 5:53am

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     The NCAA “Cheerleader Saves the Day” Moment now includes a T-Shirt (runs 3:52)…..

 

Image

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Not so fast on the change to “permanent time” in the United States  (runs

after the 7:30 news with a podcast segment posted by 8am

 

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

 

An original prototype for Atari’s Home Pong video game system is auctioned…..

'Home Pong' Atari prototype auctioned for more than $270,000

(Photo courtesy of RR Auctions)

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

Man tries to steal 70 ton crane…..

This photo provided by the Chilton County Sheriff's Office in Clanton, Ala., shows a 70-ton crane that was allegedly stolen on Monday, March 14, 2022. A man was arrested after calling a towing service asking to have it removed from woods, authorities said. (Chilton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

(Chilton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

 

 

 

*************************************************************

DEADLINE TO ENTER is MARCH 25

Your Chance to Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to a Participating Business

 Mid-Michigan Home Improvement Contest presented by HBA of Saginaw Home and Garden Show

****************************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

****************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Buffalo Springfield “For What It’s Worth“.   It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song!   For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40.   Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”.   In 1967, Buffalo Springfield had its hit with this song.   The group was only together for three years, but most members went on to better success, include notable members Stephen Stills and Neil Young.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Power Outage Affects Bay and Saginaw Counties
13 Arrested in GHOST Human Trafficking Investigation
Attempted ATM Theft Under Investigation in Bridgeport Township
Rainbow Bar Shooter to Stand Trial
STARS Looks to Redevelop Saginaw's Potter Street Train Station
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On