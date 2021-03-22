WSGW Morning Team Show: March 22, 2021 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
It Starts TODAY! Your chance to win a Daily Cash Prize of $1000
WSGW “Spring Into Cash” Contest
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: So, what is the story behind Charlie’s bloody hockey skate and bloody sock, if you care???
Bloody Skate AFTER Washing as Much Blood Out as Possible
Bloody Sock – Untouched
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: If anyone has a bracket still intact after the first weekend of the NCAA Basketball Tournament, then give them whatever prize there is to give NOW (runs
UPDATE on a story we had last Friday…..
From the Detroit News (Charles E. Ramirez)
A statue of McDonald’s mascot clown Ronald McDonald that was stolen last week has been recovered, police said.
“Thanks to tips from the public and diligent investigative work by Det. Sgt. Adam Ruffner, Ronald was released today by his abductors, unharmed, and will be returned to the Granader family at the Woodhaven McDonalds,” Woodhaven police said Friday in a Facebook post.
On Wednesday, the department said the statute of the iconic fast food figure, a fixture at a McDonald’s restaurant in the city, was missing. It said the statue was taken sometime between midnight Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday from behind the restaurant. The bench the statue sits on was cut.
“Ronald has been a big part of the Woodhaven community for many years and the Granader family (the restaurant’s owners) is offering a $1,500.00 reward for his safe return,” police said in a Facebook post.
Here is the Original Story…..
What’s Missing from this Picture? The Town Clown (from Woodhaven in the Detroit area and a $1500 Reward is Offered
You can Win the $1000 Gift Certificate to Use at the Business of Your Choice in the Mid-Michigan Home Improvement Contest
Contest Presented by: Northeastern Paint Home Decorating Center
DEADLINE TO ENTER: This Friday, March 26
Wake Up Song of the Day: Fountains of Wayne “Stacy’s Mom“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. This Fountains of Wayne song is the only song the band charted in the United States at #21.