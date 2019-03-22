WSGW Morning Team Show: March 22, 2019 (Friday)

The Finally Friday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

With Spring Now Here and the Color Green Soon to be Seen

WSGW and AlphaMedia Have Some Green for You – Green Money – Cash

Starting Monday, March 25, You can Win a Daily Cash Prize of $1000

It’s the “Spring Green Cash Contest”

Each Weekday, Listen for Key Words Each Hour from 6am-Midnight, that’s 18 Spring Green Words a Day

You Enter the Word OnLine at WSGW.COM

When You Enter, You are Qualified to win the Random Daily Cash Drawing to win $1000

“Spring Green” is Presented by:

The Salt Room and Wellness Spa in Saginaw,

Where All of the Services are 100% Natural and Safe, Promoting Relaxation and Maximizing Your Health and Wellness

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat reviewed day one of March Madness for Michigan and Michigan State (runs 7:03)…..

New RocketGrab Launch for YOU…..

Olivia Newton-John as a new memoir, and in it, reveals how she almost missed out on a couple of big hits in her career…..

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Olivia Newton-John nearly lost out of one of the biggest hits of her career. Newton-John says she freaked out after recording the song “Physical” when she realized what it was about. She told her manager she wanted to pull it, but he told her it was already out and climbing the charts. She says she thought, “We’ll make the video about….exercise!” Her friend made the headband, and director Brian Grant came up with the twist at the end, so the video took off too. That wasn’t the only near-miss she had. Newton-John says she had her doubts about making the movie “Grease.” Her new memoir, “Don’t Stop Believin’,” is out now.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Debbie Gibson “Lost In Your Eyes“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Debbie was Number One for 3 weeks, 30 years ago in 1989.

