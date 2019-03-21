WSGW Morning Team Show: March 21, 2019 (Thursday)

It’s the First Full Day of Spring on the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

*******************************************************************

Saginaw Spirit Playoff Hockey Starts Tonight! Spirit play Sarnia in the first round and the first two games are at TheDow Event Center. Countdown to Faceoff begins at 6:50pm on WSGW 100.5 FM

After the 7:30 news, Charlie talks with the Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino, for a playoff preview (runs 11:23)…..

*******************************************************************

The Ontario Hockey League has announced the results of the Eastern and Western Conference Coaches Polls for the 2018-19 OHL regular season.

The Coaches Poll is tabulated when each team submits one nominee per category, and coaches then vote for the top three players for each category within their conference. Clubs are not permitted to vote for players from their own team.

Here are Saginaw Spirit players recognized in the poll…..

Most Underrated Player:

Damien Giroux (first place)

Most Dangerous in Goal Area:

Owen Tippett (first place) – finished second in 2017-18 and first in 2016-17 Eastern Conference

Best Shot:

Bode Wilde (first place)



Hardest Shot:

Owen Tippett (first place)



Best Body Checker:

Justin Murray (third place)

Best Shot Blocker:

Reilly Webb (tied for third place)



Best Defensive Forward:

Damien Giroux (second place)

Best Offensive Defenceman:

Bode Wilde (second place)

Best Defensive Defenceman:

Justin Murray (third place),



Best Shootout Goalie:

Ivan Prosvetov (first place)

*******************************************************************

President George W. Bush Scores His First Hole-In-One

*******************************************************************

Presidential Fun Fact:

President Carter is now the oldest living former president. He is 94 years and 172 days, passing President George H.W. Bush who was 94 years, 171 days when he died last November.

President Carter already has the former presidential record of living the longest number of years out of office at 38 plus.

*******************************************************************

A Cannabis Confection Sells Out Online

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Eddie Money “Baby Hold On“. He is 70 today.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page