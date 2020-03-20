WSGW Morning Team Show: March 20, 2020 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: As many seek out something “normal”, how about our Detroit Lions, with new reports coming out about some dysfunction last season with now outgoing player, Darius Slay (runs 6:55)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A quick observation of the possible drugs available for coronavirus treatment (runs 2:08)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The new 12 nominees for the World Video Game Hall of Fame (runs 4:07)…..
Here is the link to the World Video Game Hall of Fame
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has a scammer warning for the state (we understand Bay County reported this type of scam, too)
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning that scammers are spoofing phone numbers of at least one local public health department and calling residents to offer medication while asking for their Medicaid and Medicare numbers for billing purposes.
Incoming calls to the local health department are then jamming up phonelines and delaying official business in responding to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Reports so far have been focused on the Ionia County Health Department.
“Scammers will not hesitate to gain access to your private information, and false promises of medications will not be fulfilled,” Nessel said. “As a result of this scam, the number of calls to local public health departments are also hindering their ability to respond to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Never provide any personal information over the phone unless you have first independently confirmed who you are talking to.”
To seem more official, scammers often use a process known as “spoofing” – when a call appears to be coming from a legitimate government phone number. The caller may also sound professional and be very persuasive.
Anyone who receives a phone call they suspect to be a scam should hang up the phone. No one should give out personal information to an unsolicited caller.
Those who wish to make a report about potential scams, price-gouging and any other violation of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act can do so with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection team by filing a complaint online or by calling 877-765-8388.
A cool opportunity to enjoy baseball when there is no baseball…..
NEW YORK (AP) – Ken Burns has asked PBS to stream his “Baseball” documentary series, since Major League Baseball delayed the start of the season.
PBS added the series to its free PBS Video app and online at PBS.org.
Burns says in a video statement as many people hunker down out of concern for the coronavirus, “it’s important that we find things that bring us together and show us our common humanity.”
Most events are cancelled, but not all, and our recommendation is for you to call ahead
Most events are cancelled, but not all, and our recommendation is for you to call ahead
You can stay up to date by clicking the WSGW Coronavirus Information Box online at WSGW.COM
Wake Up Song of the Day: Simon and Garfunkel “Bridge Over Troubled Water“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 50 years ago in 1970, Simon and Garfunkel were Number One for Six Weeks.