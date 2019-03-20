WSGW Morning Team Show: March 20, 2019 (Wednesday)

Colorful Flowers Background in 3D Realistic Vector for Spring Season with Space for Message. Vector Illustration

It’s the First Day of Spring (5:58pm) on the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

*******************************************************************

 

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat review the list of the just released newest recordings inducted into the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress  (runs 5:38)…..

 

 

*******************************************************************

 

New Poll for YOU, with Tigers Opening Day next Thursday, March 28…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Detroit Tigers 2019

 

*******************************************************************

 

After the 8:30 news, Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art get you ready for March Madness with the “Million Dollar Mayhem” contest and a check on how Pat’s bracket is filled out (runs

Million Dollar Mayhem Brackets!

 

*******************************************************************

 

USA Today:   8-year-old living in a homeless shelter has won the New York State chess championship for his age bracket

 

*******************************************************************

 

You Still Have Time to Enter to win the $1000 Gift Certificate…..

Mid-Michigan Home Improvement Contest

 

*******************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:   The Fabulous Thunderbirds “Tuff Enuff“.   Guitarist Jimmie Vaughan is 68.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:   charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WSGW Morning Team Show: March 19, 2019 (Tuesday) WSGW Morning Team Show: March 18, 2019 (Monday) WSGW Morning Team Show: March 15, 2019 (Friday) WSGW Morning Team Show: March 14, 2019 (Thursday) WSGW Morning Team Show: March 13, 2019 (Wednesday) WSGW Morning Team Show: March 12, 2019 (Tuesday)
Comments