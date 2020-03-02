WSGW Morning Team Show: March 2, 2020
It’s the first in the month of March WSGW Morning Team Show on a Monday with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: How about those gas prices? And, Saginaw Spirit fun (runs 7:12)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A Coronavirus update of the balance between the Freak Out and the Seriousness of the outbreak (runs 8:30)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Pat discovers an amusing moment on Saturday Night Live involving Larry David as Bernie Sanders (runs 3:00)…..
The odds are 2.1 million to 1 that this would happen on a Leap Day
One of the strangest Lenten stories you may ever hear… involving a beer only diet
Metallica is Honored is a Unique Way…..
UNDATED (AP) – Two European scientists have named a previously unknown deep-sea crustacean in honor of Metallica.
Dr. Torben Riehl of the Senckenberg Society for Natural Research in Germany and Dr. Bart De Smet of Ghent University in
Belgium have named the creature Macrostylis metallicola. It lives roughly between Mexico and Hawaii, has no eyes or color and is barely a quarter of an inch long.
Riehl named the crustacean after Metallica because he’s been a fan since he was a teenager.
Metallica approves. They call the name “stellar” and note that because it lives among cobalt, manganese, nickel and rare-earth
elements, it’s “one metal crustacean.”
Wake Up Song of the Day: Luke Combs “Hurricane“. Luke is 30 today.