WSGW Morning Team Show: March 19, 2020 (Thursday)
Colorful Flowers Background in 3D Realistic Vector for Spring Season with Space for Message. Vector Illustration
It’s the First Day of Spring (barely, but we’ll take what we can get) on the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Charlie is talking numbers and percentages, perhaps a bit of positive news and hope, in the balance of Coronavirus Coverage (runs 9:27)…..
Here is the Michigan Coronavirus Hotline Charlie and Dave were searching for: 888-535-6136
*****************************************************************
A Saginaw Spirit Report as Charlie Rood talks with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino (runs 10:45)…..
As Joey and Charlie talked about, here is the link to Saginaw Spirit online
To call Saginaw Spirit: 989-497-7747
EMail Spirit: info@saginawspirit.com
*****************************************************************
FDIC Warns of Scammers…..
NEW YORK (AP) – One of the nation’s bank regulators is urging Americans not to withdraw large sums of cash and to beware of fraudsters claiming that banks are limiting customers’ access to their money.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation issued a statement Wednesday warning about an increase in scams trying to sow distrust in the U.S. financial system while the nation is dealing with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The agency says it has seen an uptick in calls, text messages, letters and emails from scammers pretending to be FDIC employees and trying to gain access to bank account and other personal information.
*****************************************************************
Deadline to Enter is March 27! You can enter more than once!
Good Luck!
******************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: For St. Patrick’s Day, an in concert version of the “Irish Washerwoman” with Andre Rieu and John Sheahan