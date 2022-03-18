WSGW Morning Team Show: March 18, 2022 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Today, Detroit Tigers Baseball is Back on WSGW for a 55th Consecutive Year
The First Spring Training Broadcast starts at 1pm
Track the Tigers All Season Long on WSGW Your Home for Tigers Baseball
Sheep Found Wandering on Australian Mountain was Sheared for First Time in at Least Six Years
Wake Up Song of the Day: J. Geils Band “Centerfold“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 40 years ago in 1982, J. Geils was #1 for 6 weeks.
