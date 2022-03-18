      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: March 18, 2022 (Friday)

Charlie Rood
Mar 18, 2022 @ 5:20am

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

Today, Detroit Tigers Baseball is Back on WSGW for a 55th Consecutive Year

The First Spring Training Broadcast starts at 1pm

Track the Tigers All Season Long on WSGW Your Home for Tigers Baseball

 

 

 

 

Inside were mini-cake balls frosted to look just like baseballs!
These Clever Creations from “Cake My Day” in Freeland

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Sheep Found Wandering on Australian Mountain was Sheared for First Time in at Least Six Years

Sheep lost in the wild for six years sheared of 88 pounds of fleece

May be an image of animal and outdoors

 

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Brand New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

Your Chance to Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to a Participating Business

 Mid-Michigan Home Improvement Contest presented by HBA of Saginaw Home and Garden Show

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     J. Geils Band “Centerfold“.   It’s the Friday Flashback Song!   We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform.   Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform.   On this date, 40 years ago in 1982, J. Geils was #1 for 6 weeks.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Saginaw Woman Hospitalized Following Thomas Township Crash
Spaulding Township Man Shot in Broad Daylight
MidMichigan Hospitals Recognized for Patient Safety Excellence
First Responders Rescue Woman From Icy River
Rainbow Bar Shooter to Stand Trial
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On