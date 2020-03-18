WSGW Morning Team Show: March 18, 2020 (Wednesday)

It’s the final day of Winter of the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Like a lot of you, Pat was working from home yesterday, plus is Tesla “essential”, and can you golf (runs 8:49)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: An update on a tweak for Tax Deadline Day of April 15, also what we found visiting some area restaurants this morning, plus what about that $1000 that might be coming from Uncle Sam (runs 8:53)…..
As with many bands because of coronavirus, The Rolling Stones will stop rolling…..
NEW YORK (AP) – The Rolling Stones are postponing its 15-city North American tour because of the growing coronavirus outbreak.
The band announced Tuesday that its No Filter Tour, originally expected to kick off in San Diego on May 8, will no longer take place. The band’s tour was also planned to visit some North American cities they haven’t played in years, including Cleveland and St. Louis,
as well as Austin, Texas; Louisville, Kentucky; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Tampa, Florida.
Tour promoter AEG is advising concertgoers to hold onto their original tickets and wait for more information.
Ford Field in Detroit was a scheduled stop, too.
