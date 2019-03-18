WSGW Morning Team Show: March 18, 2019 (Monday)

The WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
A Flood Warning continues for the Saginaw River at Saginaw
- At 6am Monday the stage is 18.1 feet and slowly falling
Flood stage is 17.0 feet
Minor flooding is occurring
The river should fall below flood stage this evening
A Flood Warning continues for The Rifle River near Sterling
- At 8:30pm Sunday the stage was 8.6 feet
Flood stage is 6.0 feet
Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast
The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by Tuesday morning
Another example of a stupid lawbreaker making it easy for law enforcers…..
SAYRE, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma woman was arrested after authorities say she used a T-shirt gun to launch drugs, cellphones and other contraband over a prison fence.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says the incident prompted a lockdown at the North Fork Correctional Unit in Sayre, about 120 miles (190 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City.
The agency says authorities arrested Kerri Jo Hickman after discovering the T-shirt gun and another package in her vehicle.
Tulsa television station KOTV reports that the container that was launched Sunday contained cellphones, ear buds, phone chargers, methamphetamine, digital scales, marijuana and tobacco.
Hickman remained jailed Friday in Beckham County on complaints of introducing contraband into a penal institution, conspiracy and drug trafficking. Jail records don’t list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Dick Dale “Miserlou“. Dale passed away over the weekend at age 83. He was called the “King of the Surf Guitar” and said to have pioneered surf music even before The Beach Boys.
