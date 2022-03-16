WSGW Morning Team Show: March 16, 2022 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
New WSGW Online Poll for YOU…..
WSGW OnLine Poll: The USA Helping Ukraine
*************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Was there “insider information” used to place a bet related to Tom Brady coming out of retirement (runs 3:26)…..
Michigan Home for Sale with “Throne” in the Bathroom
FACEBOOK POST: Lake County Sheriff’s Office in Florida (high school swim team practice disrupted by unauthorized tryout)
DFC Faust and Deputy Brownsberger responded to a call at Montverde Academy in reference to a 3-foot alligator that had decided to try out for the swim team, preventing the actual swim team from practicing.
Deputy Brownsberger was able to use a safety hook to bring him to the edge where Deputy Faust reached down and grabbed the gator. His mouth was then secured with electric tape and temporarily detained so they could safely transport him to Lake Apopka, where the gator was released on its own recognizance.
No deputies or gators were hurt during the encounter 🐊
DFC Faust and Deputy Brownsberger responded to a call at Montverde Academy in reference to a 3-foot alligator that had decided to try out for the swim team, preventing the actual swim team from practicing.
Deputy Brownsberger was able to use a safety hook to bring him to the edge where Deputy Faust reached down and grabbed the gator. His mouth was then secured with electric tape and temporarily detained so they could safely transport him to Lake Apopka, where the gator was released on its own recognizance.
No deputies or gators were hurt during the encounter 🐊
A Concluding Update on a Story We have Followed Since the Start Last Summer: The Verdict is in on this potential World Record Potato
PHOTO: CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF
For the First Time in a Year, the White House will Open for Tourists…..
WASHINGTON (AP) – It has been more than a year since tourists were able to set foot at the White House. But that’s about to change.
The Biden administration says public tours of the White House will resume next month. Tours of the executive mansion were suspended indefinitely by President Joe Biden when he took office, part of his efforts to tighten virus protocols in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
To get to tour, which is free, visitors have to make arrangements through a congressional office. The tours will be available Friday and Saturday mornings, beginning Friday, April 15. Face masks will be available, but optional, for tours.
WASHINGTON (AP) – It has been more than a year since tourists were able to set foot at the White House. But that’s about to change.
The Biden administration says public tours of the White House will resume next month. Tours of the executive mansion were suspended indefinitely by President Joe Biden when he took office, part of his efforts to tighten virus protocols in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
To get to tour, which is free, visitors have to make arrangements through a congressional office. The tours will be available Friday and Saturday mornings, beginning Friday, April 15. Face masks will be available, but optional, for tours.
Your Chance to Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to a Participating Business
Mid-Michigan Home Improvement Contest presented by HBA of Saginaw Home and Garden Show
****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
Wake Up Song of the Day: Heart “These Dreams“. Nancy Wilson is 68 today.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page