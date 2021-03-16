WSGW Morning Team Show: March 16, 2021 (Tuesday)
Modern smart mobile phone with on line shopping store graphic and open sign on wooden table over blur light and shadow of mall
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:
WSGW and Rocket Grab Plus Launching the “Restaurant Rescue”
Grab Great Deals at 11 area Restaurants in Support of Continued Opportunities to Serve Customers and Survive
All Deals Get You a $30 Gift Certificate for only $12.50 on Rocket Grab Plus
Restaurants OPEN for Business Include:
- Big E’s Sports Grill in Midland
- Brooklyn Boyz Pizzeria in Bay City
- Mode’s in Bay City
- The Kitchen Kings in Saginaw
- Mountain Town Station in Mt. Pleasant
- Cafe One 3 in Kawkawlin
- Bier Garten in Bay City
- Village Inn in Linwood
- Best Choice Pizza of Kawkawlin
- Sullivan’s Food & Spirits in Saginaw
- White’s Beach Tavern in Standish