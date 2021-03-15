WSGW Morning Team Show: March 15, 2021 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
WSGW “Basketball Mayhem” presented by: Big E’s Sports Grill in Midland! Your chance to win $1 Million with a Perfect Bracket! Enter March 14 (11pm) – March 18 (Noon)
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The NCAA Tournament is about to begin, and Michigan and Michigan State are in, and you have the chance to win the $1 Million Dollar Basketball Mayhem Prize (runs 5:44)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: The Grammy Awards from last night (runs 2:31)…..
Starting TODAY, March 15, “Markley, Van Camp, and Robbins” will air LIVE from Noon-3pm, on WSGW
Jamie, David, and Scott are heard now from 7-10pm on WSGW
Tom Sullivan is coming back to WSGW from 7-10pm!
For many years, Tom was on-air from 3-6pm. His program went away with some changes a few months ago.
With Your requests and support, Tom will be back, starting TODAY, March 15.
You can call Tom when he is LIVE from 3-6p and then listen later for his show
An Amazing At-Bat Totaling 22 Pitches
Snow Doesn’t Stop this Mama Bald Eagle from Tending to Her Eggs
Wake Up Song of the Day: Lou Bega “Mambo No. 5“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1999, Lou Bega topped the charts in 9 countries with this world wide hit song, but only #3 in the United States. In his native country of Germany, he had a few other songs that charted, but nowhere near the success of Mambo No. 5.