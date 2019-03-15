WSGW Morning Team Show: March 15, 2019 (Friday)

It’s a Middle-of-the-Month of March WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Congratulations Saginaw Spirit!

2018-2019 West Division Champions

Charlie and Dave and Pat celebrate the Saginaw Spirit West Division Title and clarify the confusing circumstances concerning the title (

What did you do on PI day yesterday, March 14 (3-14)…..

Google Employee Calculates PI to More Than 31.4 Trillion Digits

What are the odds on this happening (find out when you click the link)…..

Wake Up Song of the Day: Gloria Gaynor “I Will Survive“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Gloria was Number One for 2 weeks, 40 years ago in 1979. Gloria actually dropped off the top of the charts for two weeks and came back for one more week at Number One.

