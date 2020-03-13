      Breaking News
Governor Whitmer Announces Statewide Closure of All K-12 School Buildings

WSGW Morning Team Show: March 13, 2020 (Friday)

Charlie Rood
Mar 13, 2020 @ 9:50am

The WSGW Friday the 13th Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

It’s Friday the 13th!

Charlie and Dave and Pat will Protect You

We will be Your Four Leaf Clover, Your Horseshoe, Your Rabbit’s Foot

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     It’s “Coronavirus Conversation”, including what you may be possibly hearing in the future when you listen to WSGW, the schools being closed, and Charlie’s Facebook post (runs 10:36)…..

Here is the written content of Charlie’s thoughts…..

“Amid all the fears, quarantines, and stockpiling of food, it has been easy to ignore the fact that more than 60,000 people have recovered from the Coronavirus spreading around the globe.”

Charlie Rood: “My thoughts on Coronavirus – Saying what I think needs to be said”

I guess we might as well cancel the world now. That’s about all there is left to do in response to Coronavirus.

If you listen to the WSGW Morning Team Show (Monday – Friday, 5:30-9), you’ve heard me say I think the response to Coronavirus has been a “Freak Out”. In fact, I’ve used the classic Chic song “Le Freak” to highlight my thoughts.

Is Coronavirus serious? Of course. Are people dying? Yes. Will more people get sick and die? Without a doubt. However, life will go on. It has to. It always does.

“But, Charlie,” you say, “people are dying and there is no vaccine at this time. How can you be so uncaring?” I care.

I simply have a different response than what I perceive is the overblown media explosion of death and destruction to all diagnosed with Coronavirus, or potentially diagnosed.

In my opinion, the cancellation of sporting events, concerts, schools, activities, and more will do further harm to us overall than the unfortunate number of deaths and illnesses related to Coronavirus.

The economic devastation alone may end up harming more people personally and professionally. The loss of academic and athletic opportunities for our children in schools may never be recovered in some cases.

Perhaps, in specific places, cancellations may make sense. But cancellations on the scale occurring now? There is no common sense.

I prefer to focus on an Associated Press report that reads this way: “Amid all the fears, quarantines, and stockpiling of food, it has been easy to ignore the fact that more than 60,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus spreading around the globe. For most of those affected, coronavirus creates only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, with the vast majority recovering from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ailments may take three to six weeks to rebound. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed, but more than 60,000 already have recovered.” (edited from a longer story)

Why isn’t this news the news? I think responsible media organizations would be falling over themselves broadcasting this side of the Coronavirus story. I think this would be welcomed by a public starved for some positive Coronavirus information.

I could go on and on, but I think you get the idea. I figured if I’m going to continue to comment on Coronavirus, you deserve to know my thought process.

One more comment, if I may, because it also defines my thought process. It’s the “abortion comparison” for lack of a better term. I apply this comparison to other events covered in the news and in the way public reactions are noted.

I don’t know what the final “Coronavirus death count” will be. I do know that in 2019, more than 42 million abortions took place globally according to the tracking service Worldometers.

That’s 42 million babies. And we are not freaked out about that.

Feel free to comment here, or send your thoughts to me: charlie@wsgw.com

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     With schools being shutdown, might it offer an opportunity for private schools to get some public money (runs 2:11)…..

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

We DID NOT have our usual Weekend Events and Activities Report

We had too many cancellations of events and our recommendation is for you to call ahead

You can stay up to date by clicking the WSGW Coronavirus Information Box online at WSGW.COM

 

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:   Lonestar “Amazed“.   It’s the Friday Flashback Song!   We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform.   Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform.  On this date, 20 years ago in 2000, Lonestar was Number One for Two Weeks.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:   charlie@wsgw.com

