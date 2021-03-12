WSGW Morning Team Show: March 12, 2021 (Friday)
It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Baseball plans experimental rule changes in the minor leagues (runs 3:36)…..
**************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Thankfully, “Parlay Patz” has nothing to do with Pat Johnston and his gaming activities, because “Parlay Patz” is crazy (runs 3:56)…..
**************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: How is the Brady Bunch tied into the Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (runs 2:53)…..
**************************************************************
Weekend Events and Activities (runs 5:16)…..
**************************************************************
Here is Your Chance to win a $1 Million Dollar Grand Prize… if You Are PERFECT
WSGW “Basketball Mayhem” presented by: Big E’s Sports Grill in Midland! Your chance to win $1 Million with a Perfect Bracket! Enter March 14 (11pm) – March 18 (Noon)
**************************************************************
Starting Monday, March 15, “Markley, Van Camp, and Robbins” will air LIVE from Noon-3pm, on WSGW
Jamie, David, and Scott are heard now from 7-10pm on WSGW
Tom Sullivan is coming back to WSGW from 7-10pm!
For many years, Tom was on-air from 3-6pm. His program went away with some changes a few months ago.
With Your requests and support, Tom will be back, starting Monday, March 15.
You can call Tom when he is LIVE from 3-6p and then listen later for his show
***************************************************************
9-year-old Crime Solved Thanks to DNA from a Sausage
****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Brand New ROCKETGRABPLUS Launch for YOU!
****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Osmonds “One Bad Apple“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 50 years ago in 1971, The Osmonds were Number One for Two Weeks!