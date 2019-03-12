WSGW Morning Team Show: March 12, 2019 (Tuesday)

It’s Tuesday Time on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat wonder why Bryce Harper has incentives in his contract (runs 3:42)…..

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat and talk about the trend toward a cashless society and push back by some cities (runs 7:26)…..

After the 8:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat welcome back Art Lewis from his vacation (runs 9:17)…..

Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art are already looking forward to football with the Detroit Patriots next season (runs 3:15)…..

Everybody is wishing Dad a Happy Birthday this year…..

Always love a radio story…..

LONDON (AP) – Ashley Monroe doesn’t know what to do when one of her songs comes on the radio. Monroe says she’s not sure if it’s weird to turn it up, or if there’s something else she’s supposed to do. She says one time she was driving in Nashville with her husband when her song “Hands On” come on the radio. She says it was the one time she did an Instagram Story session so she could prove she was on the radio. Monroe says hearing herself on the radio is “such a cool, powerful moment”.

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Ronettes “Be My Baby“. Session drummer Hal Blaine is dead at age 90. Hal is responsible for the famous opening drum riff. In his career, including as a member of “The Wrecking Crew” (studio band), Hal played on 40 Number 1 Hits, plus 150 Top Ten Songs.

