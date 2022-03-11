      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: March 11, 2022 (Friday)

Charlie Rood
Mar 11, 2022 @ 5:07am

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 


AT 8:40am

Weekend Events and Activities (runs

podcast segment posted by 9am

 

 


How Much is the Opening Bid for this Iconic Prop from a Legendary Movie Expected to Be?!?!

Tin Man's oil can from 'The Wizard of Oz' up for auction

 

 


New Rocket Grab Deal Launch for YOU…   Two Deals

 

 


Your Chance to Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to a Participating Business

 Mid-Michigan Home Improvement Contest presented by HBA of Saginaw Home and Garden Show

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Harry Nilsson “Without You“.   It’s the Friday Flashback Song!   We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform.   Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform.   On this date, 50 years ago in 1972, Nilsson was #1 for 4 weeks.   This song was originally written and performed by Badfinger in 1970.   Mariah Carey also covered it for a hit in 1994.

 

 

 

