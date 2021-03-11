      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: March 11, 2021 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Mar 11, 2021 @ 5:14am

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

Brand New ROCKETGRABPLUS Launch for YOU!

$30 to the River Rock Spring Festival for only $15!

 

 

 

Starting Monday, March 15, “Markley, Van Camp, and Robbins” will air LIVE from Noon-3pm, on WSGW

Jamie, David, and Scott are heard now from 7-10pm on WSGW

 

 

Tom Sullivan is coming back to WSGW from 7-10pm!

For many years, Tom was on-air from 3-6pm.   His program went away with some changes a few months ago.

With Your requests and support, Tom will be back, starting Monday, March 15.

You can call Tom when he is LIVE from 3-6p and then listen later for his show

 

 

You can Win the $1000 Gift Certificate to Use at the Business of Your Choice in the Mid-Michigan Home Improvement Contest

Contest Presented by:   Northeastern Paint Home Decorating Center

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Papa Roach “Come Around“.   Jerry Horton 46.

 

