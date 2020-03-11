WSGW Morning Team Show: March 11, 2020 (Wednesday)
It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU!
WSGW OnLine Poll: Coronavirus
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Election results from last night (
(podcast segment posted by 7am)
*****************************************************************
Neil Diamond
*****************************************************************
Deadline to Enter is March 27! You can enter more than once!
Good Luck!
*****************************************************************
In the face of Coronavirus, the Smurf Festival goes on!
(AFP Photo/Damien MEYER)
******************************************************************
https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2020/03/10/Farm-fire-caused-by-pedometer-eating-pigs/7951583874426/
(Photo courtesy of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service)
******************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************