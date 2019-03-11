WSGW Morning Team Show: March 11, 2019 (Monday)

Here on a WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

*******************************************************************

 

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat passed along a couple of news items involving Governor Whitmer’s recent proposal for a 45 cent a gallon fuel increase (runs 8:43)…..

Story relating to what happened with the last road funding package in 2015 combing fuel tax and registration fees

Story relating to how gas money will be divided and dispersed

 

 

*******************************************************************

 

It’s a tough headline to see in the Detroit Free Press, and a tough story, too…..

Ernie Harwell’s estate drained by family infighting

 

*******************************************************************

 

Charlie, Dave, and Pat are amused that the St. Patrick’s Day in Detroit was held yesterday, on March 10 (runs 3:04)…..

 

*******************************************************************

 

The Daughter of a Baseball Legend has Passed Away at Age 102

 

*******************************************************************

 

You Could Relax in a KFC Hot Tub (if you donate money to help fund the project)

KFC raising funds to create 'Kentucky Fried Hot Tub'

 

*******************************************************************

How about this headline and story…..

America is set to surpass Saudi Arabia in a ‘remarkable’ oil milestone

*******************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:   Vanilla Fudge “You Keep Me Hanging On“.   Mark Stein is 72.   A cover version of the Supremes classic from 1966.

 

