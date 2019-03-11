WSGW Morning Team Show: March 11, 2019 (Monday)

Here on a WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

*******************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat passed along a couple of news items involving Governor Whitmer’s recent proposal for a 45 cent a gallon fuel increase (runs 8:43)…..

Story relating to what happened with the last road funding package in 2015 combing fuel tax and registration fees

Story relating to how gas money will be divided and dispersed

*******************************************************************

It’s a tough headline to see in the Detroit Free Press, and a tough story, too…..

*******************************************************************

Charlie, Dave, and Pat are amused that the St. Patrick’s Day in Detroit was held yesterday, on March 10 (runs 3:04)…..

*******************************************************************

The Daughter of a Baseball Legend has Passed Away at Age 102

*******************************************************************

You Could Relax in a KFC Hot Tub (if you donate money to help fund the project)

*******************************************************************

How about this headline and story…..

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Vanilla Fudge “You Keep Me Hanging On“. Mark Stein is 72. A cover version of the Supremes classic from 1966.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page