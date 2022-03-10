      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: March 10, 2022 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Mar 10, 2022 @ 4:42am

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

New Rocket Grab Deal Launch for YOU…   Two Deals

Applied Training Solutions- 4 person private 60 minute firearm virtual training event!

CPL Class from Applied Training Solutions

 

 

 

 

 


*************************************************************

 

 

 

Every Thursday morning after the 7:30am news during the Ontario Hockey League Season, Charlie talks with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino

 

 

 

 

 


*************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


*************************************************************

 

 

 

 


*************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Your Chance to Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to a Participating Business

 Mid-Michigan Home Improvement Contest presented by HBA of Saginaw Home and Garden Show

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Boston “More Than a Feeling“.   Tom Scholz is 75.

 

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Winds Cause Hazardous Conditions On Saginaw Bay
Drunk Driver Causes Two Crashes in Bay City
Woman Found Dead in Midland, Suspect Also Found Dead
Saginaw County Woman Wins Fantasy 5 Jackpot
Kildee Introduces Bipartisan Legislation to Restore Pensions for Delphi Salaried Retirees
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On