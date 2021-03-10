WSGW Morning Team Show: March 10, 2021 (Wednesday)
It’s the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
WSGW OnLine Poll: Film Incentives in Michigan
Starting Monday, March 15, “Markley, Van Camp, and Robbins” will air LIVE from Noon-3pm, on WSGW
Jamie, David, and Scott are heard now from 7-10pm on WSGW
Tom Sullivan is coming back to WSGW from 7-10pm!
For many years, Tom was on-air from 3-6pm. His program went away with some changes a few months ago.
With Your requests and support, Tom will be back, starting Monday, March 15.
You can call Tom when he is LIVE from 3-6p and then listen later for his show
