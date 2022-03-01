Weather Alert
Listen Live
WSGW Program Stream
Local Sports Stream
Local News
Program Schedule
Sports
Detroit Tigers Baseball
Detroit Red Wings
U of M Football
U of M Basketball
SVSU Cardinals Football
Saginaw Spirit
Podcasts
Rocketgrab Plus
School Closings
Newsletter Signup
Farm Service Radio
Political Advertising
About
The 790 Story
News Team
24/7 Newsroom
Employment Opportunities
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Morning Team
WSGW Morning Team Show: March 1, 2022 (Tuesday)
Charlie Rood
Mar 1, 2022 @ 4:32am
Paczki Orders Being filled at Krysiak's in Bay City (photo by Ann Williams)
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
It’s “Fat Tuesday” fun as
The WSGW Morning Team Show checks in with Art Lewis broadcasting live at Krzysiak’s House Restaurant in Bay City
Popular Posts
Bay County Man Wins Big After Playing Michigan Lottery Game
Bar Fire Causes Extensive Damage
Hazardous Driving Conditions Expected North Of Tri-Cities
Bay City Commissioner Announces State Senate Run
Frost Laws Taking Effect in Certain Michigan Counties
Sports News
Listen Live
WSGW Program Stream
Local Sports Stream
Local News
Program Schedule
Sports
Detroit Tigers Baseball
Detroit Red Wings
U of M Football
U of M Basketball
SVSU Cardinals Football
Saginaw Spirit
Podcasts
Rocketgrab Plus
School Closings
Newsletter Signup
Farm Service Radio
Political Advertising
About
The 790 Story
News Team
24/7 Newsroom
Employment Opportunities
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On