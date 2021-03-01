WSGW Morning Team Show: March 1, 2020 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Tigers Baseball was back Sunday on WSGW, with a few nuances, and college basketball notes for Michigan and MSU (runs 7:46)…
****************************************************************
The California Highway Patrol Officer said it was “by far, one of the best dummies we have ever seen”!
****************************************************************
You can Win the $1000 Gift Certificate to Use at the Business of Your Choice in the Mid-Michigan Home Improvement Contest
Contest Presented by: Northeastern Paint Home Decorating Center
****************************************************************
****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Steam “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1969, Steam hit #1 with this song.