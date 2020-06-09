WSGW Morning Team Show: June 9, 2020 (Tuesday)
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
This forecast from the National Weather Service, focused on the Detroit Area, extends to our Great Lakes Bay Region and shows the potential for a record high today…
Plus, the possibility of storms tonight and tomorrow, and high wind expectations on Wednesday…
This Wednesday and Thursday, June 10 and 11
WSGW asks YOU to Support the Saginaw Spirit, Blue Lakes Charters and Tours, United Way of Saginaw, and TriStar Trust Bank
You can “Fill the Spirit Team Bus” with items for Flood Victims
Donations May Include:
- Fans and Dehumidifiers (a major need)
- Cleaning products such as mold remover, blocker, cleaner, disinfectant wipes and spray
- Cleaning supplies such as mops, scrub brushes, sponges, buckets, gloves, towels
- Personal need items such as toothbrushes/paste, shampoo/conditioner, bodywash/soap, deodorant
- Pillows, Blankets, Towels, Toilet Paper, Paper Towels
- Pantry items such as peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and sauce, rice, mac and cheese, beans, soup, canned vegetables, canned tune, canned chicken
Monetary Donations May Also Be Made
You will find the Spirit Bus on Wednesday, June 10, at The Dow Event Center, 4pm-8pm
You will find the Spirit Bus on Thursday, June 11, at The Freeland Sports Zone, Noon-8pm
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Baseball continues to be a question mark as the owners make a counter proposal to the players counter proposal to the owners original proposal (runs 6:22)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Language has been approved for petitions to circulate for gaining signatures regarding a recall of Governor Whitmer (runs 6:20)…..
He’s a Rock ‘N Roll Superstar (just released a new single) and he’s also…
Alice Cooper the Tap Dancer
A Million Dollar Mystery has been Solved (do you recall the hidden treasure chest story)
A Stupid Criminal Story? Well, stupid because they are criminals, but do we recognize their integrity in this case?!?!
Rome (AFP) – Two inmates who escaped from a prison in Rome last week left guards a courtesy note, saying they had business to take care of but would be back shortly, a newspaper reported Tuesday.
The two cousins, Davad Zukanovic, 40, and Lil Ahmetovic, 46, broke out of Rebibbia prison overnight on June 2 by scaling a wall using a water hose left in a courtyard.
But before they escaped, they left a note in their cell explaining they had personal reasons for needing to flee, said the Repubblica daily.
They were driven by “the need to protect their children from a nasty business they had got themselves into,” the daily said, paraphrasing the contents of the letter.
The inmates specified that only they could make things right, as their wives were also both in jail.
At the end of the signed note, Zukanovic and Ahmetovic promised to return in about 15 days once everything was sorted, the paper said.
The men were serving sentences until 2029 for non-violent crimes, including fraud and receiving stolen goods.
Check That Packing Material…..
June 8 (UPI) — A worker at an Amazon warehouse in Wales is asking customers to check their packages for the engagement ring that fell off her finger at work.
Jasmine Paget, 18, said she and her fiance, fellow Amazon worker Josh Phillips, searched the warehouse near Swansea after the ring fell off her finger while she was packing boxes Saturday.
Paget said the warehouse manager temporarily stopped work on the floor to search the warehouse and trucks, but employees were unable to locate the ring.
Paget is asking anyone who finds a ring they did not order inside their Amazon package to contact her on Facebook or report the discovery to Amazon.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Bonnie Pointer “Heaven Must Have Sent You“. Bonnie died yesterday at age 69.