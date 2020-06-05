WSGW Morning Team Show: June 5, 2020 (Friday)
It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (from his Alma Bureau) and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Protests, policies, and politics as Governor Whitmer participates in a march in Detroit on Thursday (runs 7:20)…..
Here is a link to a Detroit Free Press story covering the appearance in Detroit by Governor Whitmer
Here is a link to a Detroit News story covering the appearance in Detroit by Governor Whitmer
Detroit News Editorial about state workers unemployment pay and enrollment
A 9-Year-Old Boy in Kenya Invents a Hands-Free Hand Washing Machine
The RocketGrabPlus Launch to Pamper Your Vehicle
Wake Up Song of the Day: Madonna “Vogue“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 30 years ago in 1990, Madonna was Number One for Three Weeks.