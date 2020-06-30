WSGW Morning Team Show: June 30, 2020 (Tuesday)
As we head toward Independence Day on Saturday, Charlie Rood wears a patriotic shirt each day, and today, it’s another shirt from his late father he wears proudly…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The Detroit Red Wings are already planning for next season, and what about that drop to 4th pick in the NHL draft (runs 4:52)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: The Marines are involved in the development of a new weapon called “Specter” (runs 6:24)…..
Governor Whitmer will have a news conference/update on Covid-19 in Michigan, including outlining schools in the fall
Tax Deadline Day IS July 15…..
The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service say the tax filing deadline won’t be extended beyond July 15.
The normal April 15 deadline was postponed to July to help taxpayers facing hardship due to the coronvirus pandemic. There have been some calls for another extension, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the agencies mulled delaying it until September.
“The IRS understands that those affected by the coronavirus may not be able to pay their balances in full by July 15, but we have many payment options to help taxpayers,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement Monday. “These easy-to-use payment options are available on IRS.gov, and most can be done automatically without reaching out to an IRS representative.”
Mnuchin and other officials encouraged taxpayers not ready to file to request an automatic extension, which will put off the due date until Oct. 15. Filers who expect to owe taxes, however, still must pay them by July 15 if they want to do so without penalty.
