WSGW Morning Team Show: June 3, 2021 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..
WSGW OnLine Poll: Postage Stamp Price Increase
***************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A survey suggests confident people are more susceptible to fake news than humble people (runs 6:17)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: The recent passing of a Detroit area radio personality reminded us of his influence on a local group that made it big in the 1960’s (runs 7:04)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: As we ease out of our COVID living, will we still Zoom our meetings, there are early indications we may (runs 3:04)…..
Teenage Girl Rescues Her Dogs from a Bear
Here is the AGT Segment Referenced on the WSGW Morning Team Show…..
You can win a $1000 Gift Certificate to a participating business!
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Rolling Stones “Start Me Up“. Charlie Watts is 80.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page