WSGW Morning Team Show: June 29, 2021 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Jun 29, 2021 @ 6:53am
tuesday written in the sky with contrails

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU….

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     The “DentalSlim Diet Control”, is it a revolutionary device or medieval torture (runs 5:46)…..

The DentalSlim Diet Control device

Photograph:   University of Otago

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     The United State Olympic Team will have designer undergarments (runs 3:02)…..

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     PBS is preparing its broadcast of “A Capitol Fourth” and the Saginaw Area Fireworks has a fundraising opportunity for you to help with your own personal fireworks (runs 2:48)…..

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     A cashless resort in Las Vegas (runs 1:48)…..

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     We honor a hard rock musician who has passed away at a young age (runs 2:49)…..

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     John Philip Sousa “Washington Post March”.    We are Marching toward Independence Day this Sunday!

 

 

