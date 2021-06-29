WSGW Morning Team Show: June 29, 2021 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU….
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The “DentalSlim Diet Control”, is it a revolutionary device or medieval torture (runs 5:46)…..
Photograph: University of Otago
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The United State Olympic Team will have designer undergarments (runs 3:02)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: PBS is preparing its broadcast of “A Capitol Fourth” and the Saginaw Area Fireworks has a fundraising opportunity for you to help with your own personal fireworks (runs 2:48)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A cashless resort in Las Vegas (runs 1:48)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: We honor a hard rock musician who has passed away at a young age (runs 2:49)…..
Wake Up Song of the Day: John Philip Sousa “Washington Post March”. We are Marching toward Independence Day this Sunday!
