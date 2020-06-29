WSGW Morning Team Show: June 29, 2020 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and You: Charlie
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
A 10-Year-Old Boy sets a Guinness World Record for Math…..
June 26 (UPI) — A 10-year-old elementary school student in England set a Guinness World Record for solving multiplication and division problems in one minute.
Nadub Gill, 10, a student at Longmoor Primary School in Long Eaton, England, spent some of his COVID-19 lockdown time practicing math on the Times Table Rock Stars app, and he ended up using the educational platform to set a Guinness World Record.
Gill answered 196 multiplication and division questions in one minute, averaging out to more than three answers per second, beating about 700 other young students who attempted the new record created by Guinness in partnership with the app.
The boy was issued an official certificate for the highest score achieved on Times Tables Rock Stars in one minute.
*****************************************************************
Man Swims in a Bass Pro Shop Aquarium
*****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: We start Marching to Independence Day on Saturday with John Philip Sousa and the Washington Post March