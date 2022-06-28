      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: June 28, 2022 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Jun 28, 2022 @ 4:20am

It’s the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

Every Tuesday Morning after the 7:30am news during the Great Lakes Loons season, Charlie talks with Tyler Kring of the Loons for all the updates, news, information, and fun of Great Lakes Loons Baseball

 

 

This is the Celebration Picture posted last week on the Loons Facebook page after the Loons officially clinched a playoff berth by winning the first half Midwest League East Division Title

Here is the Loons Game Promotion Schedule for This Week…..

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Pat Johnston is back after a few days off  (runs 7:31)…..

 

 

 

 

‘Domino Masters’ set world record at Trillium Academy in Taylor

 

Wall of 54,321 dominoes topples at Michigan school for world record

Photo courtesy of Trillium Academy/Facebook

 

 

 

 

Cat -vs- Bear…  Guess Who Wins?

Tigger the Bengal cat faces off against a black bear in North Vancouver, B.C. on June 21.

PHOTO:   Gavin and Cameron Sturrock

 

 

 

 

THIS IS THE FINAL WEEK!

You have the chance to WIN a WSGW and Edible Arrangements “Red, White, and Blueberry” Bouquet

All You have to do is click the link OnLine at WSGW.com and enter Your name

Each Week of June 13, 20, and 27, entries will be accepted through Thursday and then a prize will be given away each Friday

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Main Ingredient “Everybody Plays the Fool“.   Songwriter Ken Williams has passed away at age 83.   He wrote or co-wrote hundreds of songs for a vast array of performers including Donny Hathaway, The Four Tops, Peaches & Herb, and more.   In 1972, he co-wrote this song which was his biggest song writing contribution.

 

 

 

