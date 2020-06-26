WSGW Morning Team Show: June 26, 2020 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (from his Alma Bureau) and YOU…..
A Slight Chance of Severe Weather Between 5pm tonight and 2am Saturday
Our Great Lakes Bay Region seems “safe” at this time with the greatest risk on a line of south of Lansing to Detroit
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Charlie wishes things were more black and white/up and down/in and out, but it never seems to be, and a couple examples of that came up this morning (runs 8:28)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: An update on a story from earlier this week involving RoundUp and a ruling by a judge and now settlements by the company (runs 7:35)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: The story of a plant producing fruit that, according to most, has the most horrible smell, but tastes great (runs 3:58)…..
A few Weekend Events and Activities (runs 4:42)…..
New RocketGrabPlus Launch for YOU…..
Well, perhaps better to mistake screams of joy for pain, than to mistake screams of pain as joy!
June 24 (UPI) — An Australian man said he screamed so loud upon learning he had won a lottery jackpot of over $500,000 that his neighbors showed up to make sure he wasn’t injured.
The Lutwyche, Queensland, man told The Lott officials he had been talking to a friend about the winning numbers from Saturday’s Lotto $20 Million Superdraw when he noticed the numbers sounded a little familiar.
The man said he called his son to check the numbers on his ticket to see if they matched the winning digits.
“He said to me ‘no way, I think you’ve won division one,'” the man recalled of his conversation with his son. “I didn’t believe him, so I checked all of the numbers again and sure enough, he was right.”
The winner said the news made him so excited he screamed with joy.
“I was screaming so much that the neighbors came over because they thought something was wrong,” he said.
The man was one of 27 players to score a $508,959.20 Division One jackpot from the drawing.
The winner said he plans to use some of his winnings to buy a home.
“I am so sick of renting, so I think I am going to buy myself a little home,” he said. “I am going to put some drinks on for all my mates and do some celebrating, too.”
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Everly Brothers “Cathy’s Clown“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 60 years ago in 1960, The Everly Brothers were Number One for Five Weeks.