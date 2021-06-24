      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: June 24, 2021 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Jun 24, 2021 @ 5:22am

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

Brand New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU!

Ogemaw County Fair Ultimate Package

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     You are hearing in the news how Consumers Energy plans to stop burning coal by 2025, 15 years earlier than planned (runs 7:23)…..

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Several stories to cover, including the Pope Meets Spider-Man, Indiana Jones is Injuredana Jones, woman tries to prank her Zoom meeting co-workers, and a scary video call moment ends with the miscreants arrested (runs 8:37)…..

Pope Francis greets a person dressed as Spiderman after the general audience, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at the Vatican, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     Britney Spears speaks about how tough her life has been for many years (runs 4:17)…..

 

 

 

 



Wake Up Song of the Day:     Tears for Fears “Everybody Wants to Rule the World“.   Curt Smith is 60.

 

