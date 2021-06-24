WSGW Morning Team Show: June 24, 2021 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: You are hearing in the news how Consumers Energy plans to stop burning coal by 2025, 15 years earlier than planned (runs 7:23)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Several stories to cover, including the Pope Meets Spider-Man, Indiana Jones is Injuredana Jones, woman tries to prank her Zoom meeting co-workers, and a scary video call moment ends with the miscreants arrested (runs 8:37)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Britney Spears speaks about how tough her life has been for many years (runs 4:17)…..
Wake Up Song of the Day: Tears for Fears “Everybody Wants to Rule the World“. Curt Smith is 60.
