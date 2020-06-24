      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: June 24, 2020 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Jun 24, 2020 @ 5:08am

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:  

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Dave Maurer got a haircut!  (runs 3:03)…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     The Segway is going away (runs 6:01)…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     In relation to the story below, we wonder about eating iguana, or other foods (runs 3:09)…..

What Meat do You Want on Your Pizza…  Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, and Iguana…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     Sammy Hagar is willing to die to perform again (runs 3:05)…..

 

 

 

A Paternity Lawsuit for a Goat

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Zombies “She’s Not There“.   Colin Blunstone is 75.

 

 

