      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: June 23, 2021 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Jun 23, 2021 @ 5:09am
the power supply for Charging of an electric car

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Electric Vehicles or Gas

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Click for Link to IRS and Child Tax Credit Information

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

A New Study Shows Coffee May Help You Fight Liver Disease

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Martha Reeves and The Vandellas “Nowhere to Run“.   Announced she is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Saginaw Crash Claims Life of 26-Year-Old Woman
I-675 Road Work to Close Southbound Lanes Starting in Saginaw Township
Ally Kemp of Unionville crowned  2021 Michigan Sugar Queen
Saginaw Summer School Rate Doubles During Pandemic
Midland Lake Closed
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On