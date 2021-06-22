WSGW Morning Team Show: June 22, 2021 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Terry Henne celebrates 50 years at WSGW (runs 5:21)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Morning people may be at reduced risk for depression (runs 3:09)…..
Click for Link to OnLine Story of Morning People and Less Depression
Diana Ross has released a New Single ahead of a New Album coming this fall…
First album of new material since 2006
The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland uses Lego for Inflation Education
Lost Dog Reunited with Family after 11 Years
The “Gorilla Glue Girl” has Launched Her Own Line of Hair Care Products
Wake Up Song of the Day: Kris Kristofferson “Why Me“. Kris is 85 today.
