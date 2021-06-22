      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: June 22, 2021 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Jun 22, 2021 @ 6:18am

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Terry Henne celebrates 50 years at WSGW (runs 5:21)…..

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Morning people may be at reduced risk for depression (runs 3:09)…..

Click for Link to OnLine Story of Morning People and Less Depression

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

Diana Ross has released a New Single ahead of a New Album coming this fall…

First album of new material since 2006

 

***************************************************************

 

 

The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland uses Lego for Inflation Education

Federal Reserve Builds Lego Town to Explain Inflation

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Lost Dog Reunited with Family after 11 Years

British family reunited with lost dog after more than 11 years

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

The “Gorilla Glue Girl” has Launched Her Own Line of Hair Care Products

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Kris Kristofferson “Why Me“.   Kris is 85 today.

