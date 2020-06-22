WSGW Morning Team Show: June 22, 2020 (Monday)
Monday
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A great weekend, especially for Dave and his fishing trip with his sons (runs 8:56)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Did you know there is a coin shortage, and what about this wooden money in a town in Washington (runs 7:05)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: The bassist for Skid Row has developed a new line of soap (runs 2:56)…..
An online petition effort to change the name of Columbus, Ohio… “Flavortown”…..
Wake Up Song of the Day: Cyndi Lauper “Time after Time“. Cyndi is 67.