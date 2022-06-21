WSGW Morning Team Show: June 21, 2022 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
This is the First Day of Summer 2022
The Summer Solstice arrived at 5:14am
Sunrise 5:55am and Sunset 9:21pm
This is the Day with the most “Daylight Hours” of the Year
(Tomorrow, June 21, Sunrise at 5:56am)
*************************************************************
*************************************************************
ONE MAN AND HIS HUMANITARIAN EFFORT…..
Dmitry Muratov, editor of one of Russia’s last independent newspapers, auctioned off his 2021 Nobel Peace Prize medal on Monday, bringing in a record-shattering $103.5 million to benefit children displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Organizer Heritage Auctions did not identify the winning bidder of the auction, which took place on World Refugee Day.
The money is going to UNICEF’s humanitarian response for displaced Ukrainian children.
Muratov was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize along with journalist Maria Ressa of the Philippines for their work to preserve free speech in their countries.
The previous record price paid for a Nobel Prize medal was $4.76 million in 2014.
Muratov said after Monday’s auction that he hoped “there was going to be an enormous amount of solidarity, but I was not expecting this to be such a huge amount.”
Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters
Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of the influential Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta
He is holding his 23-karat gold medal before it is auctioned at the Times Center, June 20, 2022, in New York
NO EXAGGERATED FISH STORY HERE…..
June 20 (UPI) — A 661-pound giant stingray caught in a Cambodian river is believed to be the largest freshwater fish ever encountered by researchers.
Scientists with the Wonders of Mekong research project said they were installing underwater receivers to track migratory fish in the Mekong River in northern Cambodia and had asked local fishermen to get into contact if they made any significant catches.
The group was contacted by a 42-year-old fisherman who landed a 661-pound giant stingray in the Stung Treng area.
The scientists paid the fisherman for his catch and released the stingray after they weighed, measured and tagged the fish.
Wonders of Mekong researcher Zeb Hogan, a fish biologist at the University of Nevada and host of National Geographic’s Monster Fish TV series, said the massive fish could help researchers learn more about giant stingrays.
“You have a fish that’s now the record holder for the world’s largest freshwater fish, and we know little about it,” Hogan told NBC News.
The stingray took the record for largest freshwater fish from a 646-pound Mekong giant catfish caught in Thailand in 2005.
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Beach Boys "Good Vibrations". This is for the First Day of Summer 2022. Also, Brian Wilson turned 80 yesterday.
