WSGW Morning Team Show: June 21, 2021 (Monday)

Congratulations to the Winner of the WSGW Spring Home Makeover Contest
Sharon Harrod of Sagianw
Sharon will use her $1000 Gift Card at Begick Nursery and Garden Center in Bay City
Thanks to Everyone Playing Along in the Contest
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: It was Father’s Day yesterday (runs 5:29)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Jon Rahm wins the US Open and the winner of the LPGA Event in Grand Rapids will be back in Midland in a few weeks, plus a word on local construction (runs 5:22)
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Results of a “Dad Joke” contest from England (runs 6:34)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: This actor and singer is releasing a book about his life (runs 3:17)…..
Is a Ransomware Payment Tax Deductible…..
WASHINGTON (AP) – Tax experts say there may be a silver lining when it comes to companies that pay money to recover data stolen in a ransomware attack. Payments to hackers may be tax deductible.
The IRS itself is silent on the subject; it offers no formal guidance on whether a business can deduct ransomware payments. But tax people say a ransomware payment is similar to other crime-related business losses like thefts and break-ins.
At the same time, the FBI has lately been telling businesses targeted by hackers that they shouldn’t pay cybercriminals to recover their data.
Man has Issue with His Food Order in a Starbucks Drive-Thru
Wake Up Song of the Day: Mungo Jerry “In the Summertime“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1995, this song by Los Del Rio was a worldwide hit song and dance.
