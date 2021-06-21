      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: June 21, 2021 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
Jun 21, 2021 @ 9:26am
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

Congratulations to the Winner of the WSGW Spring Home Makeover Contest

Sharon Harrod of Sagianw

Sharon will use her $1000 Gift Card at Begick Nursery and Garden Center in Bay City

Thanks to Everyone Playing Along in the Contest

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     It was Father’s Day yesterday (runs 5:29)…..

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Jon Rahm wins the US Open and the winner of the LPGA Event in Grand Rapids will be back in Midland in a few weeks, plus a word on local construction (runs 5:22)

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     Results of a “Dad Joke” contest from England (runs 6:34)…..

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     This actor and singer is releasing a book about his life (runs 3:17)…..

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

Is a Ransomware Payment Tax Deductible…..

WASHINGTON (AP)  – Tax experts say there may be a silver lining when it comes to companies that pay money to recover data stolen in a ransomware attack.   Payments to hackers may be tax deductible.

The IRS itself is silent on the subject;   it offers no formal guidance on whether a business can deduct ransomware payments.   But tax people say a ransomware payment is similar to other crime-related business losses like thefts and break-ins.

At the same time, the FBI has lately been telling businesses targeted by hackers that they shouldn’t pay cybercriminals to recover their data.

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

Man has Issue with His Food Order in a Starbucks Drive-Thru

Florida man allegedly pulls a gun on Starbucks employee over botched order, but not on just any employee

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Mungo Jerry “In the Summertime“.   It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song!   For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40.   Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”.   In 1995, this song by Los Del Rio was a worldwide hit song and dance.

 

