      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: June 2, 2020 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Jun 2, 2020 @ 8:15am

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

Reopening Guidlines

 

Offices Can Reopen

 

Bottle Returns Can Start Again

 

 

Auto Insurers Must Issue Refunds

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Job Opportunity for YOU!   You Need to Enjoy Hiking and Drinking Beer!

Brewery offers $20,000 to hike the Appalachian Trail, drink beer

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:    Spandau Ballet “True“.   Tony Hadley is 60.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:   charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
U of M Football
100.5 FM Full Schedule
790 AM Full Schedule
Sports News