WSGW Morning Team Show: June 19, 2020 (Friday)

It's the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (from his Alma Bureau) and YOU…..
TODAY IS DEADLINE ENTRY DAY
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: An observation on fireworks in stores, and how some shelves seem more empty this year, what do you observe? (runs 4:21)…..
Here is the story discussed on the WSGW Morning Team Show at 7:40am from California that appears to be a horrible example of racism, but turns out to be an innocent situation…..
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland’s mayor said five ropes found hanging from trees in a city park are nooses and racially-charged symbols of terror but a resident said they are merely exercise equipment that he put up there months ago.
Mayor Libby Schaaf said Wedesday that a hate crime investigation was under way after a social media post identified a noose at the city’s popular Lake Merritt. Police said they searched the area on Tuesday and found five ropes attached to trees.
The Police Department provided five photographs of trees, some of which showed knotted ropes and one that appeared to have a piece of plastic pipe attached to a rope, hanging from tree limbs.
They have been removed by city officials.
Victor Sengbe, who is black, told KGO-TV that the ropes were part of a rigging that he and his friends used as part of a larger swing system. He also shared video of the swing in use.
“Out of the dozen and hundreds and thousands of people that walked by, no one has thought that it looked anywhere close to a noose. Folks have used it for exercise. It was really a fun addition to the park that we tried to create,” Sengbe said.
“It’s unfortunate that a genuine gesture of just wanting to have a good time got misinterpreted into something so heinous,” he told the station.
Nooses have been associated with the lynching of black people and used as symbols to taunt or terrorize African Americans.
Schaaf said officials must “start with the assumption that these are hate crimes.” However, the mayor and Nicholas Williams, the city’s director of parks recreation, also said it didn’t matter whether the ropes were meant to send a racist message.
“Intentions don’t matter when it comes to terrorizing the public,” Schaaf said. “It is incumbent on all of us to know the actual history of racial violence, of terrorism, that a noose represents and that we as a city must remove these terrorizing symbols from the public view.”
“The symbolism of the rope hanging in the tree is malicious regardless of intent. It’s evil, and it symbolizes hatred,” Williams said.
Police said several community members came forward during their initial investigation to say the ropes were used for exercise and a man came forward to say he put them up several months ago.
The department said it is conducting a full investigation and had notified the FBI.
“We remind and ask our community to be mindful when using this equipment in a recreational manner. These acts may send an unintended message,” the police statement said. “We recognize especially at this time, that any ropes on or attached to trees, limbs or other objects can be associated with hate crimes and racial violence.”
Yep… it's a New Guinness World Record for Stacking Eggs
The 2020 Inductees into the World Video Game Hall of Fame are Announced:
CYBERSPACE (AP) – Bejeweled, Centipede, Minecraft and King’s Quest. Those are the titles being inducted into The World Video Game Hall of Fame this year.
The games were chosen from among a field of 12 finalists. Those not making the cut include Frogger, NBA Jam, Super Smash Bros. and Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?
The World Video Game Hall of Fame is located at The Strong museum in Rochester, New York, which also houses the National Toy Hall of Fame.
Harry Connick Jr. is leading a Tribute to Unsung Heroes this Sunday, June 21…..
*****************************************************************
The "Godfather of Soul" can finally rest in peace…..
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The South Carolina Supreme Court has ordered James Brown’s last wishes to be carried out, now that it has ruled that he was not legally married to the woman who said she was his wife.
On Wednesday, the justices ruled unanimously that Tomi Rae Hynie failed to annul a previous marriage, so she was not legally married to Brown and has no claim on his estate. The estate has been wrapped up in a 14-year legal fight involving more than a dozen lawsuits.
The ruling this week calls for Brown’s will to be carried out, which includes the creation of the “I Feel Good” trust. Brown had wanted his music royalties to fund a program to help needy children with their educations.
Brown died in 2006.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Lipps Inc. “Funkytown“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 40 years ago in 1980, Funkytown was Number One for Four Weeks.