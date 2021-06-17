      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: June 17, 2021 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Jun 17, 2021 @ 6:00am

It’s the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Dave survives the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan Golf Outing from yesterday (runs 5:57)…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     A new “COVID Sensor” that could smell the disease is being tested (runs 3:05)…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     A brand new College Football Bowl Game has been announced and you won’t believe the name of the game (runs 1:56)…..

 

 

 

 

Thousands of Spiders Escape Flooding in a Unique Way in Australia

Cobwebs cover Australian towns after spiders flee flooding

 

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:    Barry Manilow “I Made it Through the Rain“.   Barry is 78.

 

