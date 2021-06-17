WSGW Morning Team Show: June 17, 2021 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Dave survives the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan Golf Outing from yesterday (runs 5:57)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A new “COVID Sensor” that could smell the disease is being tested (runs 3:05)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A brand new College Football Bowl Game has been announced and you won’t believe the name of the game (runs 1:56)…..
Thousands of Spiders Escape Flooding in a Unique Way in Australia
Wake Up Song of the Day: Barry Manilow “I Made it Through the Rain“. Barry is 78.
