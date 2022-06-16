WSGW Morning Team Show: June 16, 2022 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
TONIGHT, Thursday, June 16
You are invited to this FREE Community Concert to Benefit the YMCA in Saginaw and East Side Soup Kitchen
*************************************************************
New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..
$219.00 Ogemaw County Fair Ultimate Package for only $129.50
Who knew VHS Movies would be so valuable (mint condition or near mint condition, of course)
You have the chance to WIN a WSGW and Edible Arrangements “Red, White, and Blueberry” Platter
All You have to do is click the link OnLine at WSGW.com and enter Your name
Each Week of June 13, 20, and 27, entries will be accepted Monday – Thursday and then a prize will be given away each Friday
Contest Deadline is this Friday, June 17!
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: The O’Jays “Love Train“.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page