      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: June 16, 2022 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Jun 16, 2022 @ 4:26am

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

TONIGHT, Thursday, June 16

You are invited to this FREE Community Concert to Benefit the YMCA in Saginaw and East Side Soup Kitchen

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

$219.00 Ogemaw County Fair Ultimate Package for only $129.50

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

Who knew VHS Movies would be so valuable (mint condition or near mint condition, of course)

Back To The Future VHS 1986 - VGA 80+ NM, Horizontal Overlap/White MCA Home Video Watermark, MCA Home Video

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

You have the chance to WIN a WSGW and Edible Arrangements “Red, White, and Blueberry” Platter

All You have to do is click the link OnLine at WSGW.com and enter Your name

Each Week of June 13, 20, and 27, entries will be accepted Monday – Thursday and then a prize will be given away each Friday

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

Contest Deadline is this Friday, June 17!

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

****************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The O’Jays “Love Train“.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Police Investigating Two Homicides on Saginaw's West Side
Fatal Crash in Midland County Under Investigation
New Phone Scam in Saginaw County
Family in Fatal Monday Flint Fire Identified
State Police Seize Weapons in Saginaw
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On