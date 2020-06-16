WSGW Morning Team Show: June 16, 2020 (Tuesday)
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Baseball is still striking out (runs 9:28)…..
Click for Link to CBS News Story of 10-Year-Old Boy Writing Letter to Babe Ruth to Bring Back Baseball
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Ford Motor Company, the new Bronco, and July 9 are said to be controversial by “experts”, why (runs 3:12)…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Yesterday, we told you about an effort to erect a statue of Oderus Urungus in Virginia, and now it’s Dolly and Britney in Tennessee and Louisiana respectively (runs 4:48)…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Foods you should not eat, such as apple seeds, but who is eating apple seeds in the first place (runs 6:28)…..
*****************************************************************
A Northern Michigan Beer Company Offers Unique Delivery
Photo by AlainAudet/Pixabay
*****************************************************************
Walmart is testing one of its stores in Fayetteville, Arkansas, that will have no cashiers and will only offer self-checkout machines.
The big-box retailer is removing conveyor belt lines and machines at Walmart Supercenter Store #359 in Fayetteville to see if checkout times are faster while limiting human interaction during the coronavirus pandemic.
Walmart says there will still be employees on hand to assist customers who need help checking out, but the goal is to speed up the checkout process with less human interaction, according to a Walmart spokesperson.
Walmart could expand the program to more stores if the test run is successful.
The development comes weeks after the retailer launched a touch-free payment system called Walmart Pay aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus.
*****************************************************************
Wednesday, on the WSGW Facebook Page, we are LIVE with Burt Watson! Jim Biggins from our sister station 94.5 The Moose is your host.
Join us starting at 9:15am, this Wednesday: Facebook.com/WSGWRadio
Wednesday, on the WSGW Facebook Page, we are LIVE with Frankenmuth Aerial Park! Clay Bird from our sister station Mix 10.6.3 is your host.
Join us starting at 2pm, this Wednesday: Facebook.com/WSGWRadio
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Stylistics “You Make Me Feel Brand New“. James Smith is 70.