      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: June 15, 2020 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
Jun 15, 2020 @ 8:32am

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

Wednesday, on the WSGW Facebook Page, we are LIVE with Burt Watson!   Jim Biggins from our sister station 94.5 The Moose is your host.

Join us starting at 9:15am, this Wednesday:   Facebook.com/WSGWRadio

 

 

Wednesday, on the WSGW Facebook Page, we are LIVE with Frankenmuth Aerial Park!   Clay Bird from our sister station Mix 10.6.3 is your host.

Join us starting at 2pm, this Wednesday:   Facebook.com/WSGWRadio

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Sing “Happy Birthday” three times when sanitizing your hands (runs 5:58)…..

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Man Tweets “Did I Miss Anything” after Returning From a Solitary Retreat

Man emerges from 75-day silent retreat with tweet: ‘Did I miss anything?’

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

There is a Petition Drive to Erect a Statue of Oderus Urungus in Virginia

Oderus Urungus of GWAR performed at the Download Festival in, 2011 in Castle Donington, England.&nbsp;

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Homes for Sale for Just $1

'COVID-free' Italian village offering houses for $1

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Bobby Lewis “Tossin’ and Turnin’“.   We found out about the death of Bobby Lewis over the weekend, though his date of death was April 28, due to pneumonia.   He was 95.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
U of M Football
100.5 FM Full Schedule
790 AM Full Schedule
WSGW CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION
Sports News