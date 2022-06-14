WSGW Morning Team Show: June 14, 2022 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Today is Flag Day
June 14, 1777
The Continental Congress adopts a resolution stating that “the flag of the United States be thirteen alternate stripes red and white”
and that “the Union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new Constellation.”
*************************************************************
Every Tuesday Morning after the 7:30am news during the Great Lakes Loons season, Charlie talks with Tyler Kring of the Loons for all the updates, news, information, and fun of Great Lakes Loons Baseball
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A famous Detroit based pizza company is the new official pizza of the NFL, a famous Michigan brand of pop is being mixed with ice cream, and a famous classic bar mixed drink will finally be available in a ready-to-drink mix (runs 7:5t1)…..
Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring “Mail by Rail” (podcast segment)
We Will Pay You $2,000 For Us To Release Cockroaches Into Your Home
From Lake County, Michigan… a traffic stop leads to the discovery of an alligator (who tried to flee)
Photo courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook
You have the chance to WIN a WSGW and Edible Arrangements “Red, White, and Blueberry” Platter
All You have to do is click the link OnLine at WSGW.com and enter Your name
Each Week of June 13, 20, and 27, entries will be accepted Monday – Thursday and then a prize will be given away each Friday
Thursday, June 16, You are invited to this FREE Community Concert to Benefit the YMCA in Saginaw and East Side Soup Kitchen
Contest Deadline is this Friday, June 17!
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: It’s Flag Day! Here is the Mormon Tabernacle Choir with “It’s a Grand Old Flag”.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page