      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: June 14, 2022 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Jun 14, 2022 @ 4:51am

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

Today is Flag Day

June 14, 1777

The Continental Congress adopts a resolution stating that “the flag of the United States be thirteen alternate stripes red and white”

and that “the Union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new Constellation.”

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Every Tuesday Morning after the 7:30am news during the Great Lakes Loons season, Charlie talks with Tyler Kring of the Loons for all the updates, news, information, and fun of Great Lakes Loons Baseball

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     A famous Detroit based pizza company is the new official pizza of the NFL, a famous Michigan brand of pop is being mixed with ice cream, and a famous classic bar mixed drink will finally be available in a ready-to-drink mix  (runs 7:5t1)…..

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring “Mail by Rail” (podcast segment)

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

We Will Pay You $2,000 For Us To Release Cockroaches Into Your Home

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

 

From Lake County, Michigan…  a traffic stop leads to the discovery of an alligator (who tried to flee)

Michigan police find man who fled traffic stop had alligator 'passenger'

Photo courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

You have the chance to WIN a WSGW and Edible Arrangements “Red, White, and Blueberry” Platter

All You have to do is click the link OnLine at WSGW.com and enter Your name

Each Week of June 13, 20, and 27, entries will be accepted Monday – Thursday and then a prize will be given away each Friday

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

Thursday, June 16, You are invited to this FREE Community Concert to Benefit the YMCA in Saginaw and East Side Soup Kitchen

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

Contest Deadline is this Friday, June 17!

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

****************************************************************

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     It’s Flag Day!   Here is the Mormon Tabernacle Choir with “It’s a Grand Old Flag”.

 

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

 

Popular Posts
Flint Officer Fired, Arrested
Police Investigating Two Homicides on Saginaw's West Side
Passersby Rescue Woman from Burning Vehicle in Saginaw Township Crash
Family in Fatal Monday Flint Fire Identified
Road Projects Close Streets in Saginaw
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On