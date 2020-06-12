WSGW Morning Team Show: June 12, 2020 (Friday)
It’s the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (from his Alma Bureau) and YOU…..
TODAY, We Ask For YOU to Help with the Blood Supply
WSGW and YOU: Join Us and Friends at Blood Drive
Brand New RocketGrabPlus Launch featuring a Great Deal for the Ogemaw County Fair
Wake Up Song of the Day: Ray Stevens “Everything is Beautiful“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 50 years ago in 1970, Ray was Number One for Two Weeks.